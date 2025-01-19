Political Tensions Rise as AAP Accuses BJP of Orchestrating Attack
The AAP alleges that the BJP is conspiring against its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, following a reported attack on his car. The accusation stems from the presence of an individual with a criminal record linked to BJP's Parvesh Verma. The incident accentuates the fraught political atmosphere leading up to the Delhi assembly elections.
In a dramatic escalation of political tension, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of plotting to 'eliminate' its leader Arvind Kejriwal rather than facing defeat at the polls.
The allegations surfaced after an incident in which stones were reportedly hurled at Kejriwal's vehicle in New Delhi, raising significant security concerns in the run-up to the election.
In a joint press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed that one of the attackers has close ties to BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, igniting further controversy as both parties prepare for the upcoming electoral showdown.
