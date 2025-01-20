Trump to Release Classified JFK, RFK, and MLK Assassination Documents

President-elect Donald Trump declared on Sunday his intention to declassify files related to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr. These documents are expected to be released in the coming days.

During a rally in Washington, Trump stated his commitment to shedding light on these historical events. Although he previously released some documents during his past administration, he withheld numerous files citing national security. The upcoming release promises to fulfill one of Trump's longstanding campaign pledges.

The 1963 assassination of JFK continues to intrigue many Americans, with numerous conspiracy theories persisting despite official conclusions of a lone gunman. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has voiced his belief in a broader conspiracy, adding a new layer to the public's anticipation.

