Congress Supports SP in High-Stakes Milkipur By-Election Against BJP

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai, on Monday, declared unwavering support for the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming by-election for the Milkipur constituency. Rai criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for alleged misuse of government resources, expressing confidence that the people of Milkipur would 'teach them a lesson' this time.

The Congress party, a member of the INDIA bloc along with the Samajwadi Party, has opted not to present a candidate in the Milkipur election, choosing instead to bolster support for the SP contender. This electoral contest was expected after Awadhesh Prasad of the SP vacated the Milkipur seat upon his election to the Lok Sabha from Faizabad last year.

The Milkipur bypoll is slated for February 5, with counting scheduled for February 8. Ajit Prasad, Awadhesh Prasad's son, will represent the SP, while the BJP has nominated Chandrabhan Paswan. Paswan, who submitted his nomination on Thursday, pledged to prioritize development and public service with the backing of BJP leaders and PM Narendra Modi.

In a bid for transparency, the Samajwadi Party has petitioned the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh to webcast proceedings at all 414 polling stations in the assembly constituency. They requested that links be provided to candidates and political parties to ensure a fair voting process.

This election is seen as a critical showdown for the BJP, which lost the Faizabad seat to the Samajwadi Party in the previous Lok Sabha elections. The outcome could have significant ramifications for both parties ahead of future contests. (ANI)

