Left Menu

BJP MP Raises Concerns Over Haste in RG Kar Rape and Murder Case

BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya questions the swift handling of the RG Kar rape and murder case, advocating for a thorough investigation. Bhattacharya insists on the necessity for all involved parties to face capital punishment and urges a reevaluation of evidence destruction and potential additional conspirators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:23 IST
BJP MP Raises Concerns Over Haste in RG Kar Rape and Murder Case
BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya expressed apprehension regarding the expedited handling of the RG Kar rape and murder investigation, stressing the need for sustained inquiry and equal punishment for all involved. He urged for Sanjay Roy's confessions to be considered seriously by the court, emphasizing the significance of thorough judicial scrutiny.

The BJP leader highlighted public skepticism about evidence destruction, questioning why the autopsy was conducted post-sunset. He stressed that capital punishment should not be exclusive to Roy, suggesting a comprehensive examination to identify and penalize all culpable individuals.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya underscored potential undisclosed conspirators, advocating for a fresh investigation into Sanjay Roy's allegations. He criticized investigative inadequacies and reiterated claims of a broader conspiracy following Roy's conviction in the RG Kar case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Scaling Up Renewables in Europe and Central Asia: Challenges and Opportunities

Transforming Masculinities: Engaging Men for Gender Equality in South Asia

The Future of Open Banking in Asia-Pacific: A Financial Revolution

Digital Transformation for Sustainable Development: A Global Roadmap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025