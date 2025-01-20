BJP MP Raises Concerns Over Haste in RG Kar Rape and Murder Case

BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya expressed apprehension regarding the expedited handling of the RG Kar rape and murder investigation, stressing the need for sustained inquiry and equal punishment for all involved. He urged for Sanjay Roy's confessions to be considered seriously by the court, emphasizing the significance of thorough judicial scrutiny.

The BJP leader highlighted public skepticism about evidence destruction, questioning why the autopsy was conducted post-sunset. He stressed that capital punishment should not be exclusive to Roy, suggesting a comprehensive examination to identify and penalize all culpable individuals.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya underscored potential undisclosed conspirators, advocating for a fresh investigation into Sanjay Roy's allegations. He criticized investigative inadequacies and reiterated claims of a broader conspiracy following Roy's conviction in the RG Kar case.

(With inputs from agencies.)