Congress Leader Calls for Legal Action Against RSS Chief Amid Rahul's FIR Controversy

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has demanded legal action against RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP officials for allegedly insulting the Indian Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. This statement comes after an FIR was lodged against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over remarks perceived as a threat to national unity.

Rao, speaking with ANI, criticized the FIR filed against Gandhi in Assam, suggesting a similar legal process should target RSS and BJP figures. He announced plans to file a complaint in Telangana, accusing them of undermining constitutional values.

The FIR against Gandhi was filed at Pan Bazar Police Station, Guwahati, following his statements at a Congress event in Delhi. His comments, framed as challenging state authority and risking public safety, raised legal concerns under sections 152 and 197(1)d of the BNS. The complainant, Monjit Chetia, argued Gandhi was endangering national cohesion and instigating unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)