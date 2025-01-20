Congress Leader Calls for Legal Action Against RSS Chief Amid Rahul's FIR Controversy
Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao urges legal action against RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP members for allegedly insulting the Constitution, following an FIR against Rahul Gandhi for 'threatening national security' with his remarks on BJP and RSS. Rao plans to lodge a complaint in Telangana.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has demanded legal action against RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP officials for allegedly insulting the Indian Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. This statement comes after an FIR was lodged against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over remarks perceived as a threat to national unity.
Rao, speaking with ANI, criticized the FIR filed against Gandhi in Assam, suggesting a similar legal process should target RSS and BJP figures. He announced plans to file a complaint in Telangana, accusing them of undermining constitutional values.
The FIR against Gandhi was filed at Pan Bazar Police Station, Guwahati, following his statements at a Congress event in Delhi. His comments, framed as challenging state authority and risking public safety, raised legal concerns under sections 152 and 197(1)d of the BNS. The complainant, Monjit Chetia, argued Gandhi was endangering national cohesion and instigating unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- RSS
- legal action
- Rahul Gandhi
- FIR
- Constitution
- BJP
- Mohan Bhagwat
- Ambedkar
- Telangana
ALSO READ
Australia's Southeast Feels Heatwave's Wrath as Fire Risks Surge
Celebrating Murli Manohar Joshi: A Pillar of BJP Legacy
Congress Leaders Defect to BJP Ahead of Uttarakhand Polls
Next 25 years very crucial for India and Delhi; these years will witness India becoming 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi at BJP rally in Rohini.
Have faith that lotus will bloom in Delhi Assembly polls: PM Modi at BJP rally.