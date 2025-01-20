Historic Hindu Representation in US Congress Marks Milestone

The US Congress now includes a historic representation of four Hindu members, a major development for the religious community's involvement in American politics, according to Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar.

Thanedar, among the four Hindu lawmakers, joined Congressmen Suhash Subramaniam, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Ro Khanna. He emphasized the Hindu community's active political participation and its achievements in technology and business sectors.

The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president was marked by the first 'Presidential Inauguration Hindu Gala,' reflecting the growing influence of Hindus in the US. The event also highlighted the mixed support from the Hindu and Latino communities for Trump's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)