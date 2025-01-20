Left Menu

Historic Hindu Representation in US Congress Marks Milestone

A record number of four Hindus are serving in the new US Congress, marking a significant milestone for the community. This change highlights the increasing political engagement of Hindus in the United States, traditionally prominent in sectors like technology and business but less active in politics.

The US Congress now includes a historic representation of four Hindu members, a major development for the religious community's involvement in American politics, according to Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar.

Thanedar, among the four Hindu lawmakers, joined Congressmen Suhash Subramaniam, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Ro Khanna. He emphasized the Hindu community's active political participation and its achievements in technology and business sectors.

The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president was marked by the first 'Presidential Inauguration Hindu Gala,' reflecting the growing influence of Hindus in the US. The event also highlighted the mixed support from the Hindu and Latino communities for Trump's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

