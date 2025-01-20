Delhi Housing Dispute: BJP Accuses AAP of Derailing Flats for Sanitation Workers

In a heated political exchange, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of obstructing the distribution of 50,000 flats intended for sanitation workers and laborers in Ghoga Bhavan Narela. Sachdeva alleged Kejriwal's actions over his three terms as Chief Minister have prevented the economically challenged from accessing government-funded housing.

Sachdeva further charged that the AAP party has started to announce housing provisions for the poor as the election draws near. He stated that the central government contributed more than 60% to the construction of these flats, yet they remain unallotted due to Kejriwal's purported intransigence. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Kejriwal introduced a new housing proposal for sanitation workers in Delhi, contingent upon the central government supplying land at subsidized rates.

During a press conference, Kejriwal outlined his plan for ensuring home ownership for sanitation employees through affordable installments deducted from their salaries. He appealed for central support, emphasizing that the proposed housing scheme would significantly benefit Municipal Corporation of Delhi and New Delhi Municipal Council employees. The proposal aims to begin with this workforce and potentially extend to other government employees. The Delhi government's initiative now awaits central approval for land allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)