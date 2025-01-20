RG Kar Case Verdict: Capital Punishment or Reformation?

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court is poised to deliver its verdict at 2:45 PM on Monday regarding the punishment for Sanjay Roy, the convict in the RG Kar rape and murder case. During the trial hearings, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has firmly advocated for capital punishment for Roy.

The court elucidated the charges under which Roy was convicted, as the defendant denied committing any crime and claimed he was unjustly implicated. Roy asserted his innocence, alleging mistreatment and forced confessions during custody. Despite the severity of the case, Roy's counsel argued for the possibility of reformation.

Contrastingly, the victim's family and their lawyer strongly demanded the maximum penalty, aligned with the sentiments expressed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who emphasized her government's commitment to achieving justice in the case. The discussions continue amid intensifying public interest and ongoing judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)