Left Menu

RG Kar Case Verdict: Capital Punishment or Reformation?

The Sealdah Court is set to deliver the punishment verdict for Sanjay Roy, convicted in the RG Kar rape and murder case. While the CBI demands capital punishment, defense advocates plea for reformation. Victim's family and West Bengal's leadership push for justice, acknowledging the gravity of the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:47 IST
RG Kar Case Verdict: Capital Punishment or Reformation?
Visuals from outside the Sealdah court (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court is poised to deliver its verdict at 2:45 PM on Monday regarding the punishment for Sanjay Roy, the convict in the RG Kar rape and murder case. During the trial hearings, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has firmly advocated for capital punishment for Roy.

The court elucidated the charges under which Roy was convicted, as the defendant denied committing any crime and claimed he was unjustly implicated. Roy asserted his innocence, alleging mistreatment and forced confessions during custody. Despite the severity of the case, Roy's counsel argued for the possibility of reformation.

Contrastingly, the victim's family and their lawyer strongly demanded the maximum penalty, aligned with the sentiments expressed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who emphasized her government's commitment to achieving justice in the case. The discussions continue amid intensifying public interest and ongoing judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025