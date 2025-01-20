Left Menu

Political Tensions Ignite as AAP Unveils 'Blank Book' on BJP Achievements

Delhi's political scenario intensifies with AAP MP Sanjay Singh launching a blank book mocking BJP's achievements. Singh criticized BJP for unfulfilled promises, questioned their patriotism, and downplayed Congress' role in upcoming elections. Delhi faces a three-way electoral battle among AAP, BJP, and Congress in February.

The political battlefield in Delhi has heated up with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) taking a swipe at its rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP MP Sanjay Singh has released a provocatively blank book titled 'Achievements of BJP in Delhi,' aimed at highlighting what he describes as the BJP's unfulfilled promises.

In a press briefing, Singh accused the BJP of failing to honor commitments, claiming the blank pages represent the party's achievements. He referenced promises like permanent housing, improved minimum support prices for farmers, and economic stability, challenging BJP's record on these fronts.

Singh further criticized BJP's nationalism credentials, pointing fingers at its ties with historical figures and actions, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interactions with Pakistan. He also cast doubt on the Congress party's influence in the upcoming Delhi elections, setting the stage for a tight electoral race among AAP, BJP, and Congress on February 5, with results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

