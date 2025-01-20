NCP's Stand Against Divisive Politics and Tainted Individuals

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in a staunch assertion of his party's principles, declared the NCP's unwavering commitment to secular politics. He denounced any attempts to plant seeds of religious discord in the state, emphasizing that Maharashtra has been a beacon of progressive thought and social harmony.

Addressing NCP members at the inauguration of the district office in Jalna, Pawar firmly stated that the party would not appoint individuals with questionable reputations. He called on members to reject tainted persons from joining their ranks, highlighting NCP's dedication to unity and secularism.

Pawar also addressed the issue of ineligible beneficiaries exploiting the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, urging them to withdraw from the scheme voluntarily. He criticized the opposition's inconsistent stance on Electronic Voting Machines, pointing to their contradictory praise and criticism based on election outcomes.

