Asim Arun Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav for Divisive Politics in UP

Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, accusing him of engaging in divisive politics and claiming that the public has sidelined him. Arun criticized Yadav for suddenly showing concern for Dalits only after electoral losses, alleging disrespect towards this community during Yadav's tenure as chief minister.

Arun further accused the former chief minister of marginalizing Dalit icons by renaming institutions and districts. He emphasized that inclusive governance is a priority under the current BJP administration, quoting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's call for unity to prevent defeat. Arun highlighted that the BJP's governance has seen progress in scholarship distributions and projects, contrasting it with the alleged shortcomings of Yadav's regime.

Confident in the BJP's future electoral success, Arun emphasized the state's improvements under BJP rule, including enhanced rule of law, improved access to drinking water, and advancements in education. He assured the public of the government's ongoing commitment to inclusivity and development, asserting these are critical components driving electoral support.

