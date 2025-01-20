Left Menu

Biden's Last Act: Controversial Pardons to Protect Against Political Vendetta

In a stunning move, President Joe Biden pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley, and members of the House committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack. This decision aims to shield them from potential retribution by an incoming Trump administration, which has threatened action against political adversaries.

Updated: 20-01-2025 17:48 IST
In a last-minute exercise of executive power, President Joe Biden has issued pardons to Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley, and members of the committee that investigated the January 6 Capitol attack. This move comes amid fears of retribution from the incoming Trump administration, which has promised repercussions for those who opposed his presidency.

This historic decision marks a significant moment in American politics as Biden attempts to protect influential figures who became targets for their roles during contentious times. Dr. Fauci, who played a crucial role in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, faced fierce criticism from right-wing circles. Similarly, Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, drew ire for his outspoken criticism of Trump's actions during the Capitol siege.

Biden's pardons are being seen as a direct counter to Trump's previously announced 'enemies list', with confirmation of a new Cabinet poised to act against those seen as adversarial to his claims surrounding the 2020 election. Analysts suggest this act could redefine how outgoing administrations safeguard allies ahead of successive political upheavals.

