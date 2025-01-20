Left Menu

CPI(ML) Leader Dipankar Bhattacharya Announces Protest March in Bihar

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya announced a protest march in Bihar's Seemanchal region to oppose the state's NDA government. The 'pada-yatra' from February 1-5 aims to mobilize public opinion against alleged government coercion. Bhattacharya criticized state actions and called for governance reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:01 IST
  Country:
  • India

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya declared his plans to lead a protest march in Bihar's Seemanchal region. The march, slated for February 1-5, seeks to rally public opinion against the NDA government's perceived authoritarian measures.

Bhattacharya criticized the state's approach to student protests against alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission exams. Speaking at a press conference, he accused the government of intimidation tactics and called for a re-examination of the contested exams.

The protest march will begin in Forbesganj and conclude in Purnea. Bhattacharya voiced concerns over attempts to sideline Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by the BJP and urged vigilance against potential manipulation of electoral rolls in upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

