Cyprus Leaders Support New Crossing Points Initiative Amid Ceasefire Line Tensions
Cypriot leaders show support for new crossing points across the 1974 ceasefire line to meet public demand, in collaboration with the UN. Talks emphasized economic ties and trust-building despite persisting disagreements. The push follows a million annual crossings since the first pedestrian opening in 2003.
Amid ongoing tensions on the island, leaders of a divided Cyprus have expressed their support for the establishment of additional crossing points along the 1974 ceasefire line. This decision aims to satisfy growing public demand while fostering better economic ties and trust between the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities.
Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar discussed potential locations for new checkpoints during a meeting convened by the United Nations in the fragmented city of Nicosia. Despite mutual support for further openings, the leaders did not announce any immediate measures to ease movement across the truce line, indicating continued disagreements.
Following months of negotiations, a consensus on opening additional checkpoints appears crucial to facilitate daily crossings, which are already used by over a million individuals each year. The push for this initiative comes amid ongoing pressures from political parties and civilians alike, as well as a renewed call for trust-building measures, including the potential establishment of a truth commission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India vs Australia: Thrilling Contest Unfolds on Day 3
Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy
Operation Dawn: Crushing Crime and Drug Abuse in Naharlagun
Rohit Sharma showed accountability at top: Gambhir on India captain's call to step aside from fifth Test.
Unveiling Illegal Residency: The Tale of Mohammad Shahidul Islam