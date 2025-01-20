Left Menu

Trump's Resurgence: A New Era of Change in Washington

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President, marking a historic comeback despite past impeachments and legal challenges. With an agenda to reshape U.S. policies on immigration, energy, and government operations, Trump is set to swiftly enact numerous executive orders to initiate his 'America First' vision.

Updated: 20-01-2025 20:39 IST
Donald Trump, overcoming past impeachments and legal challenges, is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday. With Republicans in control of Washington, Trump aims to rapidly alter the country's institutions through a series of executive orders.

His agenda focuses on deportation acceleration, promoting fossil fuel development, and reducing civil service protections, ushering in what he describes as 'a thrilling new era of national success.' Historic challenges aside, Trump remains a central figure within the Republican Party.

As Trump takes office, key sectors such as business, technology, and politics are realigning to navigate his agenda, while Democrats remain divided over whether to collaborate or oppose. Trump's foreign policy, particularly concerning alliances, is being critically observed both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

