InCred Wealth Appoints Anu Bora Head of Family Office

InCred Wealth & Investment Services has announced Anu Bora as the new Head of its Family Office. Bora, bringing nearly three decades of experience, will focus on delivering family office-led solutions tailored for ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Bora's extensive background includes leadership roles at notable institutions like Client Associates and ASK Wealth Advisors. Her new role at InCred Wealth will involve leveraging her expertise to meet the unique needs of India's high-net-worth clientele using a fresh approach that combines global best practices with an Indian entrepreneurial spirit.

Nitin Rao, CEO of InCred Wealth, emphasized that Bora's appointment aligns with the firm's expansion goals. Bora expressed her excitement about the opportunity, highlighting a vision to create a world-class family office that links wealth with deeper purposes and lasting legacies.

