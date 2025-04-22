Left Menu

InCred Wealth Appoints Anu Bora Head of Family Office

InCred Wealth & Investment Services appoints seasoned expert Anu Bora as Head of their Family Office. With three decades of experience in banking and wealth management, she aims to enhance services for ultra-high-net-worth clients, continuing the firm's mission to provide tailored, holistic solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:32 IST
InCred Wealth & Investment Services has announced Anu Bora as the new Head of its Family Office. Bora, bringing nearly three decades of experience, will focus on delivering family office-led solutions tailored for ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Bora's extensive background includes leadership roles at notable institutions like Client Associates and ASK Wealth Advisors. Her new role at InCred Wealth will involve leveraging her expertise to meet the unique needs of India's high-net-worth clientele using a fresh approach that combines global best practices with an Indian entrepreneurial spirit.

Nitin Rao, CEO of InCred Wealth, emphasized that Bora's appointment aligns with the firm's expansion goals. Bora expressed her excitement about the opportunity, highlighting a vision to create a world-class family office that links wealth with deeper purposes and lasting legacies.

