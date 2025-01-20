Turbulence in Maha Vikas Aghadi: Shiv Sena Considers Solo Contest

In a recent political development, Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale revealed on Monday that many MLAs from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress are in touch with his faction amid growing discord within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Speaking to ANI, Shewale noted that these internal conflicts are stalling crucial developmental projects.

Shewale further claimed that approximately 15 Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs, 10 Congress MLAs, and numerous Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are considering joining the Mahayuti coalition due to frustrations with the current alliance setup. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey hinted at the possibility of the party contesting the upcoming Mumbai local body polls independently, distancing itself from alliances with Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP.

Dubey discussed the growing sentiment among Shiv Sainiks, who believe running solo could invigorate party workers and provide broader electoral opportunities. However, Dubey emphasized that the ultimate decision lies with the party's high command. Similarly, Sanjay Raut suggested that the party might heed its workers' demands for an independent electoral bid.

(With inputs from agencies.)