Biden's Historic Pardons Spark Controversy Ahead of Transition

In a dramatic twilight move, U.S. President Joe Biden exercised his executive power to pardon notable figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci and retired Gen. Mark Milley, along with several House committee members. This surprising decision, made just before his term ended, is seen as a defensive measure against potential retributive action by the incoming Trump administration.

The pardons, which extend to prominent figures who have faced politically-motivated threats, come in the wake of former President Donald Trump's publicizing of an 'enemies list.' With this list targeting those who sought accountability for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, the pardons are perceived as an effort to protect individuals from unjust persecution.

While Biden's move breaks away from traditional clemency norms, it underscores the tension between his administration and the incoming one. The pardons ensure a smoother transition and attempt to neutralize the potential political discord set to arise as Trump reenters office, positioning clemency at the center of future presidential strategies.

