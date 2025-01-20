Left Menu

BJP's Celebration of Ambedkar: Policies, Influence, and Controversies

Senior BJP MP Anurag Thakur claims that BJP policies align with Dr BR Ambedkar’s ideologies. He accuses Congress of amending the Constitution for political gains and misleading the public. BJP's 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan' seeks to honor Ambedkar and promote the Uniform Civil Code inspired by Ambedkar's principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:54 IST
BJP's Celebration of Ambedkar: Policies, Influence, and Controversies
Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP MP Anurag Thakur stated on Monday that the policies of the saffron party are aligned with the ideologies of Dr BR Ambedkar. He added that the Modi government is building the nation based on the principles advocated by the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Thakur criticized the Opposition Congress, asserting that the BJP has been working to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), influenced by Ambedkar's ideals. 'UCC ensures equality for all communities and aims to establish uniform laws over marriage, divorce, and inheritance,' he expressed.

He was speaking during the BJP's two-week-long 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan', marking 75 years of the Indian Constitution and celebrating Ambedkar. Thakur accused Congress of exploiting constitutional amendments for political strategies and misleading citizens about constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025