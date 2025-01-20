BJP's Celebration of Ambedkar: Policies, Influence, and Controversies

Senior BJP MP Anurag Thakur stated on Monday that the policies of the saffron party are aligned with the ideologies of Dr BR Ambedkar. He added that the Modi government is building the nation based on the principles advocated by the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Thakur criticized the Opposition Congress, asserting that the BJP has been working to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), influenced by Ambedkar's ideals. 'UCC ensures equality for all communities and aims to establish uniform laws over marriage, divorce, and inheritance,' he expressed.

He was speaking during the BJP's two-week-long 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan', marking 75 years of the Indian Constitution and celebrating Ambedkar. Thakur accused Congress of exploiting constitutional amendments for political strategies and misleading citizens about constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)