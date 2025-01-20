Trump's Return: A Second Inauguration Marks Washington's Transformation

Donald Trump was inaugurated for a second term in a dramatically changed Washington, symbolizing his persistent influence over the Republican Party. The ceremony, moved indoors due to inclement weather, underscored the second act of his political career, heralded by world leaders and corporate CEOs.

Today's Washington is notably different. In contrast to Joe Biden's sparse 2020 inauguration amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump's return saw wide support despite past controversies. The moment highlighted not just a political but a cultural shift, reflecting Trump's lasting presence on the national stage.

While Republicans largely back Trump, the political landscape remains fraught with challenges. His narrow majority in the House and internal party differences present hurdles for a cohesive agenda on taxation, immigration, and energy policies. Democrats remain wary as Trump's enduring rhetoric continues to polarize the nation.

