Tears of Joy: Israeli Hostages Reunite Amidst Ceasefire

In a deeply emotional reunion, three Israeli women hostages were released as part of a high-stakes ceasefire agreement with Hamas. The moment was filled with tears and disbelief as Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher reunited with their mothers on Israeli soil for the first time in over 15 months.

Arriving at a specially prepared reception area at a military base near the Gaza border, the women were greeted by their mothers and supportive female soldiers. Their release marks a critical push for peace in the region, with UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasizing the need for a lasting ceasefire.

Qatar has announced its intentions to supply Gaza with fuel following the ceasefire agreement, aiming to meet humanitarian needs and support reconstruction efforts as aid continues to flow into the territory from various crossing points.

(With inputs from agencies.)