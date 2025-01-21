Left Menu

The Untraditional Oath of President Trump: A Bible-Free Inauguration

Donald Trump's inauguration sparked curiosity online as he did not place his hand on the Bibles while taking the oath of office. This act, though untraditional, has no constitutional implication on assuming presidency. The U.S. Constitution permits oaths without religious elements, highlighting American secular values.

Updated: 21-01-2025 04:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump took the oath of office, raising eyebrows due to a notably missing tradition—placing his hand on the Bible. Amidst the inauguration's grandeur and Trump's assertive remarks, the absence of this gesture became the top topic amongst curious Americans on Google searches that afternoon.

Historians and scholars, like Jeremi Suri of the University of Texas, clarified that this apparent deviation holds no constitutional implication. The U.S. Constitution merely requires the president to swear or affirm their allegiance to it, with no prerequisite for religious symbols; an allowance made by the nation's founding fathers to accommodate atheistic beliefs.

Despite public intrigue, the lack of a Bible during Trump's oath-taking does not challenge the legality of his presidency. Trump's transition team noted he had selected specific Bibles, including one from Abraham Lincoln's inauguration, though they remained unused. The president's office did not provide comments on this situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

