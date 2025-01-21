Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Trump Unveils the Department of Government Efficiency

President Donald Trump has announced the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, to dramatically reduce U.S. government size. The move has sparked lawsuits from various organizations challenging its legitimacy and effectiveness. Former co-chair Vivek Ramaswamy left to pursue a political career, adding to the controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 05:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 05:44 IST
In a move already stirring controversy, U.S. President Donald Trump has declared the launch of the Department of Government Efficiency, aimed at slashing government size and reducing federal jobs. Spearheaded by Tesla's Elon Musk, the initiative has led to immediate legal challenges questioning its operations and authority.

The advisory group, despite its ambitious objectives and prominent leadership, lacks official power to enact major restructuring, much like a similar group organized by Ronald Reagan in the 1980s which faced similar difficulties. Trump's proposal promises sweeping changes but has already faced significant opposition from government employees and public watchdogs.

Groups such as the American Public Health Association and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington have filed lawsuits contesting the advisory group's actions and legal status. The involvement of failed presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who has since left the project for a political bid in Ohio, further complicates the group's execution and public perception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

