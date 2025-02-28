Courts Uphold Birthright Citizenship Amid Trump's Legal Challenges
U.S. federal courts have blocked President Trump's executive order aiming to end automatic birthright citizenship, interpreting it as unconstitutional. The legal battle involves multiple courts, with injunctions maintained by several judges against the administration's attempt to change longstanding citizenship practices, highlighting the potential for chaos if altered.
President Donald Trump's administration faced another defeat in its efforts to end automatic birthright citizenship as a second federal appeals court upheld an injunction blocking the policy. The Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals voted 2-1 against lifting the injunction, reinforcing the view that the executive order is unconstitutional.
The court stated that disrupting more than a century of established birthright citizenship for children born to non-citizens in the U.S. posed considerable risks of confusion. Circuit Judges Roger Gregory and Pamela Harris emphasized the potential chaos that Trump's order would create if implemented.
The White House did not comment on the decision, which follows similar legal challenges in other courts. The controversy centers around Trump's inaugural directive excluding citizenship for children of non-citizens, halted by judges citing violations of the 14th Amendment as supported by longstanding Supreme Court interpretations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-US Ties Strengthen: Modi and Trump Address Immigration, Security, and Trade
New Mexico Senator Cindy Nava Stands Firm on Immigration Reform
Crackdown on Immigration: U.S. Deports 119 to India Amidst Trafficking Concerns
Diplomatic Dilemmas: Modi's US Visit Highlights Immigration Tensions
India's Strategic Stand Against Illegal Immigration and Human Trafficking