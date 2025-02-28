Courts Uphold Birthright Citizenship Amid Trump's Legal Challenges

President Donald Trump's administration faced another defeat in its efforts to end automatic birthright citizenship as a second federal appeals court upheld an injunction blocking the policy. The Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals voted 2-1 against lifting the injunction, reinforcing the view that the executive order is unconstitutional.

The court stated that disrupting more than a century of established birthright citizenship for children born to non-citizens in the U.S. posed considerable risks of confusion. Circuit Judges Roger Gregory and Pamela Harris emphasized the potential chaos that Trump's order would create if implemented.

The White House did not comment on the decision, which follows similar legal challenges in other courts. The controversy centers around Trump's inaugural directive excluding citizenship for children of non-citizens, halted by judges citing violations of the 14th Amendment as supported by longstanding Supreme Court interpretations.

(With inputs from agencies.)