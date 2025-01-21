Left Menu

Cuban Critique: Trump's Policy Under Fire

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump for reinstating Cuba on the U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list. He accused Trump of arrogance and noted that economic measures during Trump’s first term led to shortages in Cuba and subsequent migration to the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 07:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 07:16 IST
President

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has strongly criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump for placing Cuba back on the U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list. Diaz-Canel described the move as an 'act of arrogance and disregard for the truth.'

In a post on platform X, Diaz-Canel highlighted the hardships caused by economic measures imposed by Trump during his first term, which he claimed led to severe shortages of essential goods in Cuba.

The Cuban leader asserted that these shortages have forced many Cubans to seek a better life by migrating to the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

