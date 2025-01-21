Cuban Critique: Trump's Policy Under Fire

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has strongly criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump for placing Cuba back on the U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list. Diaz-Canel described the move as an 'act of arrogance and disregard for the truth.'

In a post on platform X, Diaz-Canel highlighted the hardships caused by economic measures imposed by Trump during his first term, which he claimed led to severe shortages of essential goods in Cuba.

The Cuban leader asserted that these shortages have forced many Cubans to seek a better life by migrating to the United States.

