Elon Musk's Controversial Gesture Sparks Online Debate

Elon Musk's hand gesture during a Trump inauguration celebration drew comparisons to a Nazi salute, although the Anti-Defamation League dismissed these claims. Musk called the criticism a 'tired' attack. This controversy unfolds amidst Musk's support for Germany's far-right AfD party and its implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 08:58 IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk's hand gesture during a celebration of President Donald Trump's inauguration has stirred controversy online. The gesture, which some compared to a Nazi salute, was dismissed by the Anti-Defamation League as a mere moment of enthusiasm.

Musk, addressing the crowd in Washington's Capital One Arena, dismissed the criticism on his social media platform X, describing it as a 'tired' and outdated attack. Supporters and critics debated his intentions online, with some defending the gesture as a heartfelt moment.

Meanwhile, Musk's political inclinations remain in the spotlight, particularly his support for Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. This adds further complexity to the evolving narrative around the tech billionaire's public and political engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

