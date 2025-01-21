Congress Honors Gandhi's Legacy with Karnataka Rally Against BJP Policies

Leading Congress figures, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are set to attend the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Belagavi, Karnataka. This demonstration aims to honor the centennial of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency and reaffirm the party's commitment to the ideals he championed.

The rally, rescheduled for January 21 due to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's passing, symbolizes a pivotal moment from 1924 when Gandhi chaired the Congress session in the same location. The gathering is a deliberate nod to history while signifying the continuity of his principles within the Congress movement.

Karnataka's Rural Development Minister, Priyank Kharge, emphasized the rally's role in challenging the central BJP government, particularly targeting Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on constitutional interpretation. The Congress party aims to ensure the sanctity of Babasaheb Ambedkar's constitution remains intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)