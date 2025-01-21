M23 Rebels Capture Strategic Town Minova Amidst Eastern Congo Conflict
The M23 rebels have taken control of the town of Minova, a crucial supply point for Goma, the provincial capital in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Tensions have risen as the insurgency gains momentum, with accusations of Rwanda's involvement, which Rwanda denies. The situation is being monitored closely.
The M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo have seized Minova, a strategic town crucial for supplies to Goma, according to both a rebel spokesperson and the provincial governor.
This Tutsi-led insurgency has intensified since 2022, with Congo and the UN alleging Rwandan support for the rebels. Rwanda refutes these claims. Corneille Nangaa, the leader of the anti-government Congo River Alliance, which includes M23, declared the town under their control.
Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi confirmed Minova's capture, putting pressure on Goma, just 40 km away. Congo's Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya said the government has been vigilant in monitoring the unfolding situation since early Tuesday morning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- M23
- Minova
- Congo
- Rwanda
- Rebels
- Goma
- Tutsi
- insurgency
- eastern
- Congo River Alliance
ALSO READ
Tragic Ambush: Maoist Rebels Strike Again in Chhattisgarh
Oil tanker struck by Yemen's Houthi rebels that threatened massive Red Sea spill 'successfully' salvaged, firm says, reports AP.
Clashes Erupt in Manbij: SDF vs. Turkey-backed Rebels
Tragic Misfire: Nigerian Airstrike Hits Civilians Instead of Rebels
Tragedy in Eastern Congo: Extremist Attacks by IS-linked Rebels