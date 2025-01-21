M23 Rebels Capture Strategic Town Minova Amidst Eastern Congo Conflict

The M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo have seized Minova, a strategic town crucial for supplies to Goma, according to both a rebel spokesperson and the provincial governor.

This Tutsi-led insurgency has intensified since 2022, with Congo and the UN alleging Rwandan support for the rebels. Rwanda refutes these claims. Corneille Nangaa, the leader of the anti-government Congo River Alliance, which includes M23, declared the town under their control.

Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi confirmed Minova's capture, putting pressure on Goma, just 40 km away. Congo's Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya said the government has been vigilant in monitoring the unfolding situation since early Tuesday morning.

