Trump's Executive Order: Full-Time Office Return Sparks Federal Backlash

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring most federal employees to resume in-person work full time. The directive may face legal challenges from unions, as many federal workers currently engage in remote or hybrid work arrangements. Implementation hinges on legal conditions and bargaining agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:32 IST
President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order mandating that most federal employees return to in-person work full time. This controversial move is anticipated to face backlash and potential legal challenges from unions representing federal workers.

The order instructs agency heads to end remote work arrangements and have employees report to their designated duty stations, provided they comply with applicable law. However, Trump's authority is somewhat limited as unionized employees, who make up about 26% of the federal workforce, are often covered by agreements allowing remote work.

The debate over remote working takes place as approximately 46% of federal workers are eligible for telework, impacting agencies like the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs the most. Discussions continue on the broader implications of this policy shift.

