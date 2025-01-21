Priyanka Gandhi: Embodying 'Stree Shakti' in Modern India
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a symbol of 'Stree Shakti', likening her to historic freedom fighters. He celebrated Rahul Gandhi as 'Yuva Shakti'. At the 'Gandhi Bharat' event, Kharge criticized BJP for alleged disrespect to the Constitution and historical figures like Ambedkar.
In a stirring address, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hailed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a modern embodiment of 'Stree Shakti'. Drawing parallels with freedom icons like Kittur Rani Chennamma and Jhansi Ki Rani Lakshmi Bai, Kharge celebrated Priyanka's strength, particularly in stabilizing her family post the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi.
The 'Gandhi Bharat' event, themed 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan', marked the centenary of a historic Congress session chaired by Mahatma Gandhi in 1924. Kharge also praised Rahul Gandhi as the symbol of 'Yuva Shakti' and took aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging disrespect towards the Indian Constitution and its architect, B R Ambedkar.
The Congress veteran further accused the BJP and its allied organizations of historical revisionism and fostering divisions, particularly regarding Ambedkar's legacy. He cited a letter by Ambedkar blaming others for his electoral defeat, countering BJP's claims of Congress' disrespect towards Ambedkar. Kharge also expressed concerns over religious site surveys, warning against divisive actions that threaten national unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
