Trump's Radical Return: Sweeping Pardons and Controversial Orders

Donald Trump, returning as U.S. President, enacted sweeping changes on his Inauguration Day, pardoning Capitol attack supporters and issuing executive orders reversing Biden policies. Amid mixed market reactions, Trump focused on anti-immigration measures, environmental rollbacks, and controversial foreign policy initiatives. His administration faces legal challenges and congressional hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:13 IST
Trump

Donald Trump marked his return as President of the United States with a powerful display of executive authority, issuing a flurry of orders on Inauguration Day that sparked both relief and anxiety across the globe. Notably, he pardoned over a thousand people involved in the January 6 Capitol riots, a move that has drawn fierce criticism from lawmakers.

Trump's actions extended beyond the controversial pardons. He reversed several Biden administration policies, including environmental regulations and immigration measures, while also withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate deal once again. His promised 'Golden Age of America' remains contentious due to a polarized Congress and inevitable legal battles.

As Trump's presidency unfolds, his decisions on trade tariffs, immigration, and foreign policy continue to unsettle markets. Under the scrutiny of investors and international leaders, the challenge remains whether he can govern effectively in such a divided political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

