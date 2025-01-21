Priyanka Gandhi Challenges RSS Chief Amid Independence Remarks Controversy

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has launched a vehement attack on RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat over his controversial comments regarding India's independence. Addressing a Congress rally in Karnataka's Belagavi, she expressed disbelief that decades after freedom, someone could suggest the nation did not gain independence in 1947.

Furthering her critique, Priyanka targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly disrespecting BR Ambedkar. She remarked that no previous government, of any party, had exhibited such disregard in Parliament, accusing Shah of insulting Ambedkar and independence martyrs.

These remarks come after Mohan Bhagwat claimed India's true independence began with the consecration of the Ram Temple. Rahul Gandhi also weighed in, stating the Congress is not only fighting the BJP but battling the Indian State itself, denouncing RSS's grip on national institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)