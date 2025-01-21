Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Challenges RSS Chief Amid Independence Remarks Controversy

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticizes RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks questioning India's independence in 1947 and accuses Union Home Minister Amit Shah of disrespecting BR Ambedkar. Her statements at a Congress rally follow Rahul Gandhi's critique of BJP and RSS for monopolizing Indian institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:06 IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has launched a vehement attack on RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat over his controversial comments regarding India's independence. Addressing a Congress rally in Karnataka's Belagavi, she expressed disbelief that decades after freedom, someone could suggest the nation did not gain independence in 1947.

Furthering her critique, Priyanka targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly disrespecting BR Ambedkar. She remarked that no previous government, of any party, had exhibited such disregard in Parliament, accusing Shah of insulting Ambedkar and independence martyrs.

These remarks come after Mohan Bhagwat claimed India's true independence began with the consecration of the Ram Temple. Rahul Gandhi also weighed in, stating the Congress is not only fighting the BJP but battling the Indian State itself, denouncing RSS's grip on national institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

