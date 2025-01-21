Priyanka Gandhi Challenges RSS Chief Amid Independence Remarks Controversy
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticizes RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks questioning India's independence in 1947 and accuses Union Home Minister Amit Shah of disrespecting BR Ambedkar. Her statements at a Congress rally follow Rahul Gandhi's critique of BJP and RSS for monopolizing Indian institutions.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has launched a vehement attack on RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat over his controversial comments regarding India's independence. Addressing a Congress rally in Karnataka's Belagavi, she expressed disbelief that decades after freedom, someone could suggest the nation did not gain independence in 1947.
Furthering her critique, Priyanka targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly disrespecting BR Ambedkar. She remarked that no previous government, of any party, had exhibited such disregard in Parliament, accusing Shah of insulting Ambedkar and independence martyrs.
These remarks come after Mohan Bhagwat claimed India's true independence began with the consecration of the Ram Temple. Rahul Gandhi also weighed in, stating the Congress is not only fighting the BJP but battling the Indian State itself, denouncing RSS's grip on national institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Honors Guru Gobind Singh at Prakash Parv
Sacrifice of our soldiers won't go in vain, says Amit Shah on Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh.
Amit Shah's Bold Vow: Ending Naxalism by 2026
Amit Shah Unveils BHARATPOL: Revolutionizing International Crime Assistance
Will eliminate Naxalism from India by March 2026: Amit Shah after Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh.