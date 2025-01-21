Qatar PM Urges Palestinian Authority's Return to Gaza

Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, called for the Palestinian Authority's return to governance in Gaza following the conclusion of the war with Israel. His remarks came during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, just days after a ceasefire facilitated by Qatar took hold.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasized that the governance of Gaza should be determined by its residents rather than external forces. He urged for a government that addresses the issues faced by Gazans, acknowledging the extensive challenges ahead due to the region's destruction.

The agreement between Israel and Hamas, which Qatar helped mediate, did not outline the future governance of Gaza. Israel opposes both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority's rule, creating a complex political dilemma as stakeholders navigate post-conflict governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)