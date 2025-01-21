Quad Meet Highlights America's Strategic Alliances Against China's Influence

The U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the pivotal role of international alliances at a Washington meeting with leaders from Australia, India, and Japan, collectively known as the Quad. This summit is expected to accentuate the strategic importance of countering China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Rubio, assuming office just after President Donald Trump's inauguration for a second term, is spearheading this initiative despite initial uncertainty regarding tariffs on China. Analysts perceive this as a strategic move to prioritize the U.S.'s stance on Chinese power under the new administration.

Future engagements among the Quad leaders are anticipated, as efforts to cement alignment on defense strategies, including the controversial AUKUS project, and cybersecurity cooperation continue. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong emphasized the collaborative commitment to the Quad's goals, highlighting its significance in today's geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)