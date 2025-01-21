Himachal's Development Amid Financial Challenges: A Political Tug-of-War

The Congress administration in Himachal Pradesh has bolstered development activities over the past two years, overcoming financial woes and natural disasters, stated Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to the chief minister. He emphasized the focus on strengthening the rural economy and self-reliance through two strategic budgets.

Despite inheriting substantial debt, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's government has implemented reforms to boost revenue, notably through a new excise policy. Changes in the Himachal Road Transport Corporation and State Electricity Board aim to cut operational costs and achieve financial sustainability.

However, former BJP minister Sukh Ram Chowdhary criticized the efforts, arguing that the government's initiatives have failed. He pointed to financial challenges in managing salaries, pensions, and subsidies, despite significant central funds. The controversy highlights a significant political debate over the state's economic management.

(With inputs from agencies.)