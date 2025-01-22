Left Menu

Trump's Great Purge: Over 1,000 Biden Appointees to Be Removed

Former President Donald Trump announced plans to remove over 1,000 appointees from Joe Biden's administration. Among those already fired are celebrity chef José Andrés and former general Mark Milley. This is part of Trump's move to gut the federal bureaucracy in his second term.

Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump declared his intention on Tuesday to dismiss more than 1,000 appointees from Joe Biden's administration. Trump has already fired four individuals, including celebrity chef José Andrés and former military official Mark Milley.

Andrés, a renowned Spanish chef, clarified on social media that his term on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition had ended, and he had resigned prior to his dismissal. Trump announced these firings on Truth Social, emphasizing his aim to remove those not aligned with his 'Make America Great Again' vision.

This move is part of a broader effort by Trump to reform the federal bureaucracy and eliminate civil servants who oppose his policies. The announcement follows Trump's recent orders for federal employees to return to the office five days a week, alongside removing protections for civil servants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

