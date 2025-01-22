Secret Service Controversy: Trump's Surprise Move on John Bolton's Protection

In a controversial decision, former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton's Secret Service protection was abruptly terminated by President Trump on Tuesday. This move comes despite ongoing threats against Bolton, which stemmed from his service in the White House and a targeted plot by Iran.

Bolton, expressing disappointment, criticized Trump's decision in a statement, noting the administration's lack of response to requests for comment. The decision follows Bolton's outspoken critique of Trump in his latest memoir, where he described the former president as unsuitable for office and driven by personal interests.

The assassination plot against Bolton was orchestrated by a member of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, according to Justice Department charges. With no extradition agreement between Iran and the U.S., the suspect remains at large, while Bolton's security concerns linger in light of recent threats.

