Left Menu

Secret Service Controversy: Trump's Surprise Move on John Bolton's Protection

Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton lost his Secret Service protection after President Trump terminated it amid threats against him by Iran. Bolton criticized Trump’s decision, blaming his policy decisions and accusing him of self-interest. The threat stems from Iran’s retaliation for Qassem Soleimani's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 01:47 IST
Secret Service Controversy: Trump's Surprise Move on John Bolton's Protection
John Bolton
  • Country:
  • United States

In a controversial decision, former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton's Secret Service protection was abruptly terminated by President Trump on Tuesday. This move comes despite ongoing threats against Bolton, which stemmed from his service in the White House and a targeted plot by Iran.

Bolton, expressing disappointment, criticized Trump's decision in a statement, noting the administration's lack of response to requests for comment. The decision follows Bolton's outspoken critique of Trump in his latest memoir, where he described the former president as unsuitable for office and driven by personal interests.

The assassination plot against Bolton was orchestrated by a member of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, according to Justice Department charges. With no extradition agreement between Iran and the U.S., the suspect remains at large, while Bolton's security concerns linger in light of recent threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025