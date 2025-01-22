Political Tussle in Bihar: Manjhi vs. NDA
Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has threatened to resign from his cabinet position, expressing dissatisfaction with the NDA's treatment of his party, Hindustani Awam Morcha, ahead of Bihar assembly polls. Despite allegations of unfair seat-sharing, Manjhi pledges support for Modi's leadership while seeking better representation for marginalized communities.
Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has stirred political waters by threatening to vacate his cabinet position, citing perceived injustices towards his Hindustani Awam Morcha party within the NDA coalition. The grievances arise amid negotiations for seat-sharing in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.
Speaking at a public meeting in Munger district, the former Bihar chief minister highlighted his party's absence from key states like Jharkhand and Delhi, attributing the oversight to a lack of representation. Manjhi, advocating for the 'Bhuiyan-Musahar' Dalit community, seeks a better deal in Bihar.
Despite frustration, Manjhi clarifies his support for Narendra Modi's leadership, dismissing notions of a revolt. The NDA has downplayed the situation, viewing Manjhi's actions as a response to being overshadowed by fellow Dalit leader Chirag Paswan.
