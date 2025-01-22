Political Tussle in Bihar: Manjhi vs. NDA

Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has stirred political waters by threatening to vacate his cabinet position, citing perceived injustices towards his Hindustani Awam Morcha party within the NDA coalition. The grievances arise amid negotiations for seat-sharing in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Speaking at a public meeting in Munger district, the former Bihar chief minister highlighted his party's absence from key states like Jharkhand and Delhi, attributing the oversight to a lack of representation. Manjhi, advocating for the 'Bhuiyan-Musahar' Dalit community, seeks a better deal in Bihar.

Despite frustration, Manjhi clarifies his support for Narendra Modi's leadership, dismissing notions of a revolt. The NDA has downplayed the situation, viewing Manjhi's actions as a response to being overshadowed by fellow Dalit leader Chirag Paswan.

(With inputs from agencies.)