Unlike in past, no one can now dare carry out bomb blasts; India is safe under Narendra Modi: HM Shah is RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Unlike in past, no one can now dare carry out bomb blasts; India is safe under Narendra Modi: HM Shah is RS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hong Kong democrat Jimmy Lai finishes testifying in national security trial
South Korea national security adviser asks US officials for tariff consultation
Poland's Defense Spending Surge: A Strategic Shift Towards National Security
U.S. Contemplates Ban on Deepseek: A National Security Measure
Global Military Collaboration: Shaping an International Security Force for Ukraine