Narendra Modi's Strategic Sri Lanka Visit: Energy and Diplomacy Intertwined
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sri Lanka on April 5 to finalize agreements made during President Dissanayake’s earlier visit to Delhi. During Modi's visit, construction on the Sampur Power Plant will begin. Sri Lanka and India recently agreed to establish solar power plants in Trincomalee.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Sri Lanka on April 5 marks a significant diplomatic moment for both countries, as indicated by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. This visit is aimed at finalizing agreements previously discussed during the Sri Lankan President's visit to Delhi last year, as reported by Adaderana.lk.
The announcement coincides with the initiation of construction on the Sampur Power Plant in Trincomalee, which will begin alongside Modi's visit. Dissanayake emphasized that this visit reflects the growing stability in Sri Lanka, underscoring the strengthening relations between the neighboring countries.
Signaling a shift towards renewable energy, the Sri Lankan government, alongside India's National Thermal Power Corporation, has agreed to establish solar power plants in Trincomalee. This $2 joint venture aims to replace a previously planned coal power plant with a more sustainable solar power station, enhancing regional energy collaboration and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out
India is very high tariff nation: US President Donald Trump
US Supreme Court denies Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana’s application seeking stay of his extradition to India.
US Supreme Court rejects Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana’s application seeking stay of his extradition to India
Can India Achieve High-Income Status by 2047? The Path to Economic Transformation