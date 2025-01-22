Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter Intimidation in Delhi Election Run-Up
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convenor, accuses BJP of using Delhi Police to disrupt AAP's election campaign and intimidate voters ahead of the February 5 assembly elections. He claims BJP is facing a 'historic defeat'. AAP alleges BJP workers are threatening AAP volunteers and disrupting campaigns.
Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of AAP and former chief minister of Delhi, accused the BJP on Wednesday of deploying city police to disrupt his party's election campaign and intimidate voters as the February 5 assembly elections approach.
During a press conference alongside Chief Minister Atishi and senior party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kejriwal charged that the entire Delhi Police force is operating under the BJP's influence, with specific directives to disrupt AAP rallies allegedly coming from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
With Delhi's assembly elections on the horizon, Kejriwal urged citizens to stand firm against what he describes as orchestrated voter intimidation, asserting that the BJP faces a historic defeat. Echoing Kejriwal's concerns, Atishi alleged BJP workers are threatening AAP volunteers, particularly in the Kalkaji constituency.
