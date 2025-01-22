Left Menu

Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter Intimidation in Delhi Election Run-Up

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convenor, accuses BJP of using Delhi Police to disrupt AAP's election campaign and intimidate voters ahead of the February 5 assembly elections. He claims BJP is facing a 'historic defeat'. AAP alleges BJP workers are threatening AAP volunteers and disrupting campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 11:24 IST
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter Intimidation in Delhi Election Run-Up
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of AAP and former chief minister of Delhi, accused the BJP on Wednesday of deploying city police to disrupt his party's election campaign and intimidate voters as the February 5 assembly elections approach.

During a press conference alongside Chief Minister Atishi and senior party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kejriwal charged that the entire Delhi Police force is operating under the BJP's influence, with specific directives to disrupt AAP rallies allegedly coming from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

With Delhi's assembly elections on the horizon, Kejriwal urged citizens to stand firm against what he describes as orchestrated voter intimidation, asserting that the BJP faces a historic defeat. Echoing Kejriwal's concerns, Atishi alleged BJP workers are threatening AAP volunteers, particularly in the Kalkaji constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

Metaverse unleashed: The new frontier of digital and real-world integration

Revolutionizing Android security: A new approach to combat malware with unprecedented accuracy

Unlocking AI’s potential: Why better environments matter

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025