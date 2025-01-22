Left Menu

Unity within Borders: Dr. Farooq Abdullah's Call for Internal Strength

Dr. Farooq Abdullah, president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, stresses the internal threats facing India, advocating for unity to combat divisive narratives. He critiques misinformation, discusses the impact of Article 370's abrogation, and calls for gender equality and national unity for India’s progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:03 IST
Dr. Farooq Abdullah, president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, delivered a poignant speech on Wednesday, underscoring the internal threats to India's unity. He called for collective strength, urging citizens to counter divisive narratives that compromise the nation's cohesion.

In his address at the National Conference headquarters, Abdullah criticized the false narrative of Hindu threats, asserting that India's major challenges emerge from within. He highlighted past misinformation about the settlement of people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and remarked on the economic implications following the abrogation of Article 370.

Abdullah emphasized the necessity for gender equality in governance and the urgent implementation of women's reservations in Parliament. He appealed for unity and resilience among the Indian populace, stressing that the nation's progress hinges on its diversity being harnessed through shared strength and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

