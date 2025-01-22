Small Window for US-Russia Agreements: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

Amid global political shifts, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has commented on a limited opportunity to reach diplomatic agreements with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, as reported by Interfax.

Expressing optimism compared to previous dealings, Ryabkov emphasized the need to evaluate the incoming administration's negotiating capacity to maximize opportunities and reduce potential risks in U.S.-Russia relations.

Meanwhile, Trump, who assumed office this week, has indicated a potential increase in sanctions against Russia should President Vladimir Putin fail to engage in negotiations over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

