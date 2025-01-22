Left Menu

Small Window for US-Russia Agreements: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov highlights a narrow chance to establish agreements with President Donald Trump's new administration. He compares this to the previous administration, emphasizing the need to understand dynamics with Washington to maximize opportunities and mitigate risks. Trump's stance on Ukraine sanctions adds complexity.

Updated: 22-01-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:21 IST
Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia

Amid global political shifts, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has commented on a limited opportunity to reach diplomatic agreements with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, as reported by Interfax.

Expressing optimism compared to previous dealings, Ryabkov emphasized the need to evaluate the incoming administration's negotiating capacity to maximize opportunities and reduce potential risks in U.S.-Russia relations.

Meanwhile, Trump, who assumed office this week, has indicated a potential increase in sanctions against Russia should President Vladimir Putin fail to engage in negotiations over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

