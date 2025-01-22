Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Yogi Government's Political Move at Kumbh Mela

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, criticized the Yogi Adityanath government's decision to hold a cabinet meeting at the Maha Kumbh Mela as a political move. He accused BJP of misusing laws and administrative machinery, highlighting issues like land disputes and election influence.

  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, criticized the Yogi Adityanath government for hosting a cabinet meeting at the Maha Kumbh Mela, viewing it as a mere political move. The ministers' congregation in the sacred Triveni Sangam followed the meeting, drawing criticism from Yadav.

Speaking in Lucknow on the anniversary of late socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra, Yadav stated that the Kumbh and Prayagraj are inappropriate venues for political agendas. He emphasized the belief of Samajwadi Party members in privacy, expressing respect for their religious practices without political overtones.

Yadav also targeted the BJP for alleged manipulations of land laws and election processes, calling them the 'largest land mafia' and accusing them of using administrative influence to sway upcoming polls. He urged fair elections, criticizing the influence of officials on the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

