Historic Dialogue: First Contact Between Mexico and New U.S. Secretary of State

Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente engaged in a significant dialogue with newly appointed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The conversation revolved around key issues such as security and migration, highlighting the first official contact between the two nations' top diplomats, confirmed by Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum.

This interaction marks a historic moment, as Rubio becomes the first Latino U.S. Secretary of State, fluent in Spanish, adding a new facet to the diplomatic exchange.

