Historic Dialogue: First Contact Between Mexico and New U.S. Secretary of State
Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente has initiated dialogue with newly appointed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. In a cordial phone call, both officials discussed security and migration, marking Rubio's first interaction with a foreign minister since his confirmation. Rubio is notable as the first Latino to hold this role.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:30 IST
Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente engaged in a significant dialogue with newly appointed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The conversation revolved around key issues such as security and migration, highlighting the first official contact between the two nations' top diplomats, confirmed by Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum.
This interaction marks a historic moment, as Rubio becomes the first Latino U.S. Secretary of State, fluent in Spanish, adding a new facet to the diplomatic exchange.
(With inputs from agencies.)
