Bidhuri Challenges AAP: Middle Class Manifesto Under Fire

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP MP from South Delhi, has taken aim at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, for their special middle-class manifesto. He questioned Kejriwal's track record in addressing middle-class concerns during his tenure.

Bidhuri accused the city government of negligence in several civic areas, pointing to inadequate infrastructure development, deteriorating roads, and expensive services like electricity and water. He claimed that issues in city hospitals and public transportation reflect poorly on Kejriwal's administration.

The AAP, however, released a manifesto for the middle class addressing key issues ahead of the Budget Session, including demands for the Eighth Pay Commission, education, health, tax rebates, and pensions. Bidhuri criticized the document, contending Kejriwal has failed to implement these measures locally.

(With inputs from agencies.)