Adityanath's Show of Unity: A Strategic Dip at Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a cabinet meeting at the Maha Kumbh, showcased the unity among BJP allies by acknowledging key OBC leaders. The meeting, criticized by the opposition, served to highlight BJP's inclusive coalition as Adityanath and ministers later took a symbolic dip in the Ganga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:35 IST
Adityanath's Show of Unity: A Strategic Dip at Maha Kumbh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by his council of ministers and alliance partners, took a politically significant dip in the Ganga at the Maha Kumbh. This move came after a closely-watched cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Adityanath, alongside his deputy CMs and several other ministers, addressed pressing cabinet decisions to the media. In a notable gesture, he called forward Apna Dal (S) leader Ashish Patel and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, showcasing BJP's coalition unity amid tensions.

The move is part of BJP's strategy to consolidate OBC support ahead of the Milkipur by-poll as the SP criticized the cabinet gathering at the religious venue. Adityanath and his team, after the meeting, took a symbolic Ganga dip, presenting a united front while refuting opposition criticism.

