Adityanath's Show of Unity: A Strategic Dip at Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by his council of ministers and alliance partners, took a politically significant dip in the Ganga at the Maha Kumbh. This move came after a closely-watched cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Adityanath, alongside his deputy CMs and several other ministers, addressed pressing cabinet decisions to the media. In a notable gesture, he called forward Apna Dal (S) leader Ashish Patel and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, showcasing BJP's coalition unity amid tensions.

The move is part of BJP's strategy to consolidate OBC support ahead of the Milkipur by-poll as the SP criticized the cabinet gathering at the religious venue. Adityanath and his team, after the meeting, took a symbolic Ganga dip, presenting a united front while refuting opposition criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)