Speculation Rises as John Barla Attends Mamata's Meet

Speculations are rife in the political landscape of West Bengal following a bold move by former union minister and BJP leader, John Barla. On Wednesday, Barla announced his intention to attend a meeting organized by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Alipurduar on January 23. Observers believe this could indicate an impending switch to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Addressing reporters, Barla referred to Banerjee as the 'guardian of the state' and alluded to his aspirations for north Bengal's development under her leadership. This unexpected turn follows Barla's retreat from BJP activities since being denied a ticket for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. State BJP leaders, including West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, have attempted reconciliation, but Barla remains distanced.

Barla's political journey saw him previously defeating TMC's Dasarath Tirkey in the 2019 elections and serving as union minister of state for minority affairs. Despite advocating controversial views on the bifurcation of Bengal, Barla, now a potential TMC ally, could significantly alter West Bengal's political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)