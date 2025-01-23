The DEI Dilemma: Global Debate Amidst Trump's Discard

President Trump's recent executive orders curbing diversity programs have left many businesses at the World Economic Forum in Davos seeking new descriptions for essential practices. While some tech giants with U.S. government contracts are scaling back, others assert diversity remains vital to their operations, albeit possibly renamed.

Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade, CEO of EDP, emphasized the need for inclusivity, stating, "The important thing is we want to have the best talent," aiming to foster conditions welcoming to all genders and ethnicities. Meanwhile, some executives warn that 'DEI' has become a damaging term, suggesting a need to focus on results instead of labels.

Despite political pushback, investment in diversity remains crucial. As Alexander Schmitz of Bain & Company highlights, ESG criteria, including DEI, continue to guide significant investment decisions. Consequently, rolling back on such commitments could impair company growth and fundraising prospects.

