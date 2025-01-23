Left Menu

Trump Administration's Justice Department Reshuffle Sparks Controversy

The Trump administration reassigns 20 senior Justice Department attorneys, including career officials with extensive experience. This move, criticized by former officials, is part of Trump's effort to enforce stricter immigration laws targeting sanctuary cities. It raises concerns over potential politicization and the loss of valuable expertise.

Trump Administration's Justice Department Reshuffle Sparks Controversy
The Trump administration has reassigned about 20 senior career Justice Department attorneys, a move that sources say is aimed at reshaping an agency often at odds with the former president. The reassignments include seasoned officials who served various administrations, indicating a rare upheaval at the department.

Several lawyers were moved to a new Sanctuary Cities Enforcement Working Group, tasked with challenging laws that contradict Trump's immigration policies. These changes have drawn criticism from former Justice officials, highlighting the risk of undermining expertise within the department.

The reshuffle adds to recent firings in the Executive Office of Immigration Review, raising further questions about the administration's approach to immigration and law enforcement. Critics, including former prosecutor Randall Eliason, view the changes as a detrimental assault on governmental expertise.

